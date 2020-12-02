Wed. Dec 2nd, 2020

Small Hydro Power Market 2020 Research Report with Growth, Share, Industry Size, Revenue and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Small Hydro Power

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Small Hydro Power Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Small Hydro Power:

  • Hydroelectricity is the term referring to electricity generated by hydropower; the production of electrical power through the use of the gravitational force of falling or flowing water. It is the most widely used form of renewable energy. Small hydro is the development of hydroelectric power on a scale serving a small community or industrial plant. The definition of a small hydro project varies, but a generating Installed Capacity of 1 to 10 megawatts (MW) is generally accepted, which aligns to the concept of distributed generation.

    Small Hydro Power Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • China
  • United States
  • Japan
  • Italy
  • Norway
  • India
  • Spain
  • France
  • Vietnam
  • Germany
  • Austria
  • Sweden
  • Turkey
  • Canada
  • Brazil
  • Switzerland
  • Romania
  • Mexico
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Congo
  • South Africa
  • Uganda
  • Central African Republic
  • Kenya
  • Madagascar

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Small hydro (1 MW â€“ 10 MW)
  • Mini hydro (100 kW â€“ 1 MW)
  • Micro hydro (5 kW â€“ 100 kW)
  • Others

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Farm
  • Ranch
  • Village
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • The globally installed SHP capacity is estimated at 80 GW in 2017, with an average growth rate of 3 percent from 2013. In the coming years, the market will reach 90 GW in 2023 with CAGR about 2.12%.
  • SHP represents approximately 1.9 per cent of the worldâ€™s total power capacity, 7 per cent of the total renewable energy capacity and 6.5 percent (< 10 MW) of the total hydropower capacity (including pumped storage). As one of the worldâ€™s most important renewable energy sources, SHP is fifth in development, with large hydropower having the highest installed capacity to date, followed by wind and solar power.
  • China continues to dominate the SHP landscape. Fifty-one percent of the worldâ€™s total installed capacity (definition of below 10 MW) is located in China. It has more than 3 times the SHP installed capacity of Italy, Japan, Norway and the United States combined.
  • Largely due to the dominance of China in SHP, Asia has the highest share of installed SHP capacity, with 51919 MW, constituting approximately 65 percent of the total share. Oceania, on the other hand, has the lowest share, with less than 1 percent of the total global installed SHP capacity. The Latin America and Africa have the fourth and fifth-highest installed capacity and potential of all five regions. SHP in Africa can be characterized as having a relatively low level of installed capacity but with considerable potential for development.
  • Together, the top five countriesâ€”China, Italy, Japan, Norway and the USA account for 67 per cent of the worldâ€™s total installed capacity.
  • This report focuses on the Small Hydro Power in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Small Hydro Power product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Small Hydro Power, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Small Hydro Power in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Small Hydro Power market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Small Hydro Power breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Small Hydro Power market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Small Hydro Power sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Small Hydro Power Market Report:

    • What will be the Small Hydro Power market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Small Hydro Power market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Small Hydro Power Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Small Hydro Power Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Small Hydro Power Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Small Hydro Power Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Small Hydro Power Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Small Hydro Power Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Small Hydro Power Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Small Hydro Power Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Small Hydro Power Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Small Hydro Power Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Small Hydro Power Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Small Hydro Power Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Small Hydro Power Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Small Hydro Power Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Small Hydro Power Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Small Hydro Power Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Small Hydro Power Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

