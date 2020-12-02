“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Facial Mask:

Facial Mask is a kind of skin care product applied on the face. The mask skin is attached to clean face when used. After 15~30 minutes, the nutrition in the facial mask will be absorbed by the skin of face, then the facial mask can be peeled. Facial mask has several functions like moisture retention, revitalizing, skin-whitening and anti-aging. The facial mask is generally stored in a covered bag before using.

Facial Mask Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Shanghai Chicmax

DR.JOU Biotech

L&P

My Beauty Diary

Yujiahui

Costory

Shanghai Yuemu

Herborist

Pechoin

THE FACE SHOP

Estee Lauder

SK-II

Choiskycn

Kose

Avon

Loreal

Inoherb

Olay

Shiseido

Yalget

Cel-derma

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Hydrating Mask

Whitening Mask

Anti-Aging Mask

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Oil Skin

Normal Skin

Dry Skin

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of this report:

For the consumption, North America and Europe sales have been rising as a consequence of improving economy. In terms of value, North America and Europe account for about 7.3% of total market share in 2017, while China growing at a good pace owing to large population and high economic growth rate occupies the 54% market share of the global consumption value. The increasing demand for skin care drives facial mask industry developing fast. For the brand owners, such as L’Oreal, Inoherb, SK-II, Magic and My secret diary are very popular in the world.

The worldwide market for Facial Mask is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.7% over the next five years, will reach 6580 million USD in 2024, from 2890 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.