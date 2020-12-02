“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Industrial PC:

About Industrial PC:

An industrial PC is a PC-based computing platform for industrial applications. Sometimes, industrial PC is abbreviated as IPC. Industrial PC Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Advantech

Adlinktech

Siemens

EVOC

Norco

Contec

Anovo

AAEON

Axiomtek

B&R Automation Market Segment by Type, covers:

Panel IPC

Rackmount IPC

Box IPC

Other Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Other Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

The large demand from downstream application fields, such medical, industrial automation and electric power and energy, drives industrial PC industry developing.

As the higher price and gross profit of high-class products, in the future, manufacturers will invest much more on R&D to strength their competitiveness. In addition, because of the high profit in the manufacture and sales of industrial PCs, there will be more and more investors enter into this industry.

In the next years, it is estimated that industrial PC industry will continue developing at 2.5% ~ 5.5% growth rates and this industry is promising.