Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Dec 2, 2020 , ,

Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) industry.

About Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU):

  • Bio based polyurethane refers to product use renewable biological materials, including crops, trees, other plants and their residues as raw materials, polyurethane products produced through biochemical, physical and other methods.
  • Bio-based polymers generally have a lower CO2 footprint and are associated with the concept of sustainability. Because of concerns about the depletion of fossil resources and the global warming associated with the use of petrochemicals, new bio-based polymers continue to be developed.

    Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • BASF
  • Lubrizol
  • Dow Chemical
  • SNP
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • Rampf Holding
  • Johnson Controls
  • Rhino Linings
  • Bayer Material
  • Woodbridge Foam
  • Malama Composites
  • TSE Industries

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Rigid Foams
  • Flexible Foams
  • Case (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers)

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Construction
  • Automotive
  • Electronics & Electrical Appliances

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • This report focuses on the Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • Asia Pacific was the largest producer of bio-based polyurethane and accounted for just less than one-third of total production in 2017. Abundant availability of synthetic diisocyanates and increasing production capacities of regional bio-PU manufacturers are the major factors that contributed to bio-based polyurethane market growth. The regional market is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period on account of increasing infrastructure spending especially in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan. The growth of automotive and packaging industries may also spur growth in demand for these bio-polymers in this region.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Report:

    • What will be the Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

