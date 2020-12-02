The report titled “Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Underground Utilities Mapping Services market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Underground Utilities Mapping Services industry. Growth of the overall Underground Utilities Mapping Services market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Underground Utilities Mapping Services industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Underground Utilities Mapping Services market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Plowman Craven

Waterland Group

GEOTEC Surveys

Technics Group

multiVIEW Locates

Subscan Technology

Utility Mapping

LandScope

Powers Tiltman

Geoindo

Midland Survey

Utilimap Limited

Service Location Ltd

OmniSurveys

VAC Group

Cardno

Amber Utilities

Malcolm Hughes

Global Detection Services

Apex Surveys

Jurukur Perunding Services

. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Underground Utilities Mapping Services market is segmented into

Electromagnetic Location (EML)

Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)

Others

Based on Application Underground Utilities Mapping Services market is segmented into

Oil and Gas

Electricity

Government and Public Safety

Construction

Telecommunication

Others