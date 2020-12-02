A company has data generally referred to as raw data or information buried in the text, figures, tables that the organization acquires in various business operations. This data is stored and at times it is unused to derive insights and for decision making in the business. Organizations nowadays are releasing that there are various risks associated with losing a competitive edge in the business and regulatory issues with not analyzing and processing it. Preparing data is more difficult and is time-consuming and expensive for an organization. In recent times, the amount of time spent in a typical machine learning AI project is on identifying, aggregating, cleaning, shaping, and labeling data to be used in machine learning models. In order to evaluate the requirements for that, data preparation solutions aim to clean, augment, and otherwise enhance data for machine learning purposes, data engineering solutions aim to give organizations a way to move and handle large volumes of data, and data labeling solutions that aim to augment data with the required annotations that are necessarily used in machine learning training models.

Market Drivers

Proliferation in Data Generation

Enterprise Need for Ensuring Market Competitiveness

Growing Adoption of Big Data and Other Related Technologies

Market Trend

Rising Adoption of Data Engineering, Preparation, and Labelling For AI in Large Enterprises

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Intelligent Business Processes

Rising Awareness Accelerating the Development of Better Analytics Tools

Increasing Adoption in Modern Applications

Challenges

Ownership and Privacy of the Collected Data

The Data Engineering, Preparation, and Labeling for AIis segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Data Engineering, Data Preparation, Data Labeling), End User Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare and Pharma, Retail, Technology, Media and Entertainment, Automotive, Transportation, Others), Project Type (Internal Development, Third-Party Solution), Organisation Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise)

