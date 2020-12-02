Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) market. Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, region. The Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

This report studies the Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) market competition by top manufacturers:

AkzoNobel

CABB

Denak

DowDuPont

Daicel Chemical Industries

Niacet

Meridian Chem-Bond Ltd

Shri Chlochem

China Pingmei Shenma Group

Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry

Shijiazhuang Banglong Chemical

Shijiazhuang Bide Huagong

Shandong Huayang Technology

Chongqing Seayo Chemical Industry

Jiangsu Tongtai Chemical

Luzhou Hepu Chemical

Henan HDF Chemical

Shandong MinJi Chemical

Hangzhou Chuanggao Industry

Jiangmen Guangyue Electrochemical

Puyang Tiancheng Chemical

Chloroacetic acid, also called Chloroacetic acid (MCA), is a bi-functional molecule-structured acid. At room temperature, pure MCA is a colorless, deliquescent crystalline mass. It is very soluble in water, freely soluble in methanol, ethanol, isopropanol, diethyl ether and acetone. It is extensively used as a chemical intermediate for the production of numerous industrially and commercially important chemicals, including glycine, CMC, TGA, and cyanoacetic acid. It is also used in the production of betaine-type surfactants, synthetic caffeine, and vitamins, and the production of 2, 4-D and methanoates for using in herbicides. MCA is commercially produced through the chlorination of acetic acid during the production of acetic anhydride as a catalyst. MCA is marketed in various forms: as a solid (powder or flakes), in molten form (kept at a temperature > 80°C) or as 80% dilution in water. For these forms of packaging, exposure estimates are made. MCA downstream is wide and the major fields are carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), agrochemical, surfactants and thioglycolic acid (TGA). CMC is acting as a major driving force for the growth of the global chloroacetic acid market. The growth of the CMC market is further being augmented by the increased demand for CMC for oil drilling operations from the oil and gas industry in USA and the Middle East. The global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) market is valued at 651.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 842.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026. Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Breakdown Data by Type:

Solid MCA

MCA Solution

Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Breakdown Data by Application:

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

Agrochemical

Surfactants

Thioglycolic acid (TGA)