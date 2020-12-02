AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘3D NAND Flash Memory’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Samsung Electronics Co. (South Korea),Toshiba Corporation (Japan),SK Hynix Semiconductor (South Korea),Micron Technology (United States),Intel Corporation (United States),Apple Inc. (United States),Lenovo Group Ltd. (Hong Kong),Advanced Micro Devices (United States),STMicroelectronics (Switzerland),SanDisk Corporation (United States)

What is3D NAND Flash Memory Market?

3D NAND is developed to overcome 2D NANDâ€™s capacity limitations. It scales to higher densities without sacrificing data integrity. This market has a high demand in enterprises for the replacement of hard disk drives by providing higher storage capacity. The use of TSV technology providing high data rates for low latency. The 3D NAND is moving to the quad-level cell, which is the next step in cell storage density, as a step towards a denser storage system. The technology is a type of flash storage that uses a layered design to increase its maximum chip capacity.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Single-Level Cell, Multi-Level Cell, Triple-Level Cell), Application (Cameras, Laptop & Pcs, Smartphones & Tablets, Others, Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI), High-Capacity Environments), Verticals (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Enterprise, Healthcare, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increase Demand for Smaller Memory Chips, Due Advancement in Electronic Products

Growth Drivers

Increase Demand for Cloud Connected Devices

Increase In Demand for Data Storage across Consumer Electronics and Enterprise Storage Sectors

High Incorporations Internet of Things in Multiple Applications

Challenges that Market May Face:

3D NAND Needs More Silicon

Shortages and Supply Chain Issues

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

In This Market Players Are Focusing Technology Advancement In Their Offerings Such Involving Artificial Intelligence To Boost Their Productivity Of Products. And Also Working On Layers Developments To Increase The Storage Capacity, Which Helps To Improve Their Market Reach.

