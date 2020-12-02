Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Research Report provides key information about the industry, including invaluable facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

This report studies the Smart Sprinkler Controller market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The Toro Company

Netafim

Weathermatic

Hunter Industries

Rain Bird Corporation

Galcon

Orbit Irrigation Products

Hydropoint Data Systems

Calsense

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Skydrop

Rachio

Nxeco

Spruce

Shanghai Full-on New

Energy Technology

This report studies the Smart Sprinkler Controller market, Smart sprinklers controllers can simplify home lawn and garden care, reduce water consumption, and help farmers get the most out of their crops. Instead of fixed timers, these systems draw on data from sensors, weather forecasts and plant-care databases to determine watering needs and deliver just enough moisture at just the right time. Lower the water bill, and check up on the plants from anywhere in the world using mobile and web apps. North America is the largest consumption of Smart Sprinkler Controller, with a revenue market share nearly 50.24% in 2016. The global Smart Sprinkler Controller market is valued at 1275.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3086.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Smart Sprinkler Controller in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Smart Sprinkler Controller Breakdown Data by Type:

Weather-Based Controllers

Sensor-Based Controllers Smart Sprinkler Controller Breakdown Data by Application:

Agriculture Use

Residential Use

Public Turf & Landscape