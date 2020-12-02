Nylon String Trimmer Line Market Report provide complete analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Report cover tactical profiling of key players in the market, extensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

This report studies the Nylon String Trimmer Line market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Speed Group

Mazzaferro

Rotary (Desert&Maxpower)

Blount (Oregon)

ECHO

Husqvarna AB (RedMax)

Arnold

DEWALT

STIHL

Shakespeare Monofilaments

Huaju Industrial

Zhejiang Hausys

Yao I

The cutting line in a string trimmer does all of the hard work, slicing through tough weeds and grass. This trimmer line is hard enough to cut through grasses, but soft enough to break against harder objects such as rocks, metal and fence posts. Nylon String Trimmer Line is the String Trimmer Line made of nylon. Nylon is the typical material used in trimmer lines. They are synthetic, hardened monofilaments that can be used for almost all weed-cutting tasks. It also makes a great trimming line if you use the correct line diameter and shape. Trimmer lines made of nylon make a perfect gardening tool for beginners and professionals alike. In terms of sales volume, the total sales of Nylon String Trimmer Line in the world had increased to 7659 K Pcs in 2016 from 6298 K Pcs in 2012, and it is expected to increase from 7862 K Pcs by 2017 to 8650 K Pcs by 2022. The global Nylon String Trimmer Line market is valued at 162.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 166.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Nylon String Trimmer Line in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Nylon String Trimmer Line Breakdown Data by Type:

Round

Multi-sided

Twisted

Serrated Nylon String Trimmer Line Breakdown Data by Application:

Commercial