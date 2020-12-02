Hydraulic Hammer Market provides deep understanding, clarifies varieties of the market to help you decide not only the succeeding strategy but also to achieve the desired market position. This market research is a combined result of inputs from industry experts with awareness, the experience of Hydraulic Hammer market and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market.
This report studies the Hydraulic Hammer market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026
The hydraulic hammer, also known as rock breaker, hydraulic breaker and hydraulic chisel, is a type of hydraulic tool or attachment that is used in demolition jobs which involve breaking up of large blocks and slabs of concrete and in excavation and quarrying of rocks and minerals.
Hydraulic hammers are the modern descendants of pile drivers. Pile drivers are mechanical devices used to stake piles into the ground to lay the foundation for buildings. The advent of diesel, hydraulics, and pneumatics helped deliver the force needed to drive piles into the ground and accomplish larger construction projects. Hydraulic devices like the hydraulic hammer are based upon the theories of fluid mechanics and the work of Blaise Pascal and Daniel Bernoulli. A hydraulic system consists of a liquid, pump, pipes, motor, and output device. Hydraulics provides motive power to activate machinery by converting pressure exerted on a confined liquid medium into mechanical output. Pressure that is exerted on the enclosed, incompressible liquid is transferred equally in all directions and areas of the hydraulic system and is transmitted undiminished to the output device, which in this case is the hammer.
After several month survey, we found that Hydraulic Hammer market is not so concentrated. Rammer, Atlas-copco (Krupp), Montabert (Joy Global), Furukawa, and Eddie are top 5 manufacturers in Hydraulic Hammer market but total production of these five manufacturers only takes a total 24.29% in 2016. There are many small manufactures in the world. Scope of the Hydraulic Hammer Market Report :
The global Hydraulic Hammer market is valued at 1621.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1575.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -0.4% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Hydraulic Hammer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
