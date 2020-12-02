Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market Report gives overview of Related Market including Types, Applications and Top Manufacturers with characteristics, technology and market chain with Analysis and latest market trends and growth. The Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2020 to 2026.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Tenneco

Delphi

Freudenberg Filtration

Denso

IBIDEN

Faurecia

Johnson Matthey

DowDuPont

Weifu

Donaldso

SPMC

MANN+HUMMEL

EEC

NGK Insulators

Eberspacher

HUSS

Hug Engineering

Dinex

ESW Group

Eminox

Bosal

HJS Emission Technology

Pirelli

Huangdi

Diesel particulate filters (DPF) are devices that physically capture diesel particulates to prevent their release to the atmosphere. Diesel particulate filter materials have been developed that show impressive filtration efficiencies, in excess of 90%, as well as good mechanical and thermal durability. Diesel particulate filters have become the most effective technology for the control of diesel particulate emissions—including particle mass and numbers—with high efficiencies. Due to the particle deposition mechanisms in these devices, filters are most effective in controlling the solid fraction of diesel particulates, including elemental carbon (soot) and the related black smoke emission. Filters may have limited effectiveness, or be totally ineffective, in controlling non-solid fractions of PM emissions—SOF and sulfate particulates. To control total PM emissions, DPF systems are likely to incorporate additional functional components targeting the SOF—typically oxidation catalysts—while ultra-low sulfur fuels may be required to control sulfate particulates. Diesel particulate filter is most widely used in automobile field e.g. light- and heavy-duty road going diesel- powered vehicles and for off-road diesel engines. The global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market is valued at 5470.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 6470.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026. Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Breakdown Data by Type:

Silicon Carbide (SiC) DPF

Cordierite DPF

Others Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Breakdown Data by Application:

Light CV

Truck

Buses