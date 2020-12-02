Busway/Bus Duct Market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology classification and applications. Busway/Bus Duct market report focusses on global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this Busway/Bus Duct Market report.

This report studies the Busway/Bus Duct market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Busway/Bus Duct market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Schneider Electric

Siemens

GE Ind.

Eaton

LS Cable

UEC

Huapeng Group

C&S Electric

DBTS Ind

Godrej Busbar Systems

Furukawa Electric

Powell

Honeywell

WETOWN

Somet

ABB

Dasheng Microgrid

Huabei Changcheng

WOER

Lonsdaleite

Amppelec

Yuanda Electric

Dynamic Electrical

BYE

Furutec Electrical

Guangle Electric

Baosheng

Hanhe Cable

PPB

Busway, also known as bus duct, is an electrical power supply distribution system that seamlessly distributes power from one end of the building to another. A key advantage of busway is its flexibility and adaptability to a wide range of requirements. It is widely used in industrial buildings, commercial building, civil building etc. Busway provides flexible power distribution solutions for a variety of applications where change and adaptation are important. It offers a complete line of compatible, sandwich-type feeder and plug-in busway lengths and fittings. According to the different insulation way, busway is divided into BMC, CMC and CFW etc. CMC is the most widely used type which takes up about 52% of the global total in 2016. And the production cost of CMC is relatively low. The global Busway/Bus Duct market is valued at 9480.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 11370 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Busway/Bus Duct in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Busway/Bus Duct Breakdown Data by Type:

Air Splicing Bus Duct (BMC)

Intensive Insulation Plug Bus Duct (CMC)

Higher Strength Enclosed Bus Duct (CFW)

Other Types Busway/Bus Duct Breakdown Data by Application:

Industrial Buildings

Commercial Building

Civil Buildings