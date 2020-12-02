Thymidine Market Report provides Emerging Market trends, Manufacturer Share, Market Segmentation, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The Thymidine Market provides detailed analysis of Thymidine Market Overview, Segmentation by Types, Potential Applications and Production Analysis.

This report studies the Thymidine market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Thymidine (deoxythymidine; other names deoxyribosylthymine, thymine deoxyriboside) is a pyrimidine deoxynucleoside. It is a pharmaceutical intermediate that used to make anti-AIDS drugs Zidovudine. The thymidine industry is concentrated relatively. In the last several years, global market of thymidine fluctuates obviously. The global sales of thymidine will reach 1047.3 MT in 2016 from 1084.3 MT in 2012. The global Thymidine market is valued at 84 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 94 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Thymidine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Thymidine Breakdown Data by Type:

Chemical Synthesis Method

Fermentation Method Thymidine Breakdown Data by Application:

Zidovudine