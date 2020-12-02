Sodium Sulfate Market Report gives detailed information of major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Sodium Sulfate market Report presents a professional and deep analysis on the present state of Sodium Sulfate Market that Includes major types, major applications, Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

This report studies the Sodium Sulfate market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Sodium Sulfate market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Nafine Chemical Industry Group

Jiangsu Yinzhu Chemical

Sichuan Union Xinli Chemical

Huaian Salt Chemical

Hongya Qingyijiang Sodium Sulphate

Grupo Industrial Crimidesa

Minera de Santa Marta

Alkim Alkali

Lenzing Group

S.A. SULQUISA

Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical

Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals

Searles Valley Minerals

Hunan Light Industry & Salt

Adisseo

Saltex

Perstorp

Sodium sulfate, or sodium sulphate (Na2SO4); is one of the basic raw materials used in detergent, paper, glass, textile and chemical industries and used in all types of detergents (except liquid detergents) as a filling material. Further, it is one of the ingredients of the frit in the glass industry. Sodium sulfate is widely used for the manufacturing of pulps in the paper industry, for the textile dyeing in the textile sector and for the various chemical substances in the chemical sector as well as animal feeding stuff. The Sodium Sulfate Industry is dominated by China. China is the largest production and consumption region. It is because that there are inland salt lakes located in China. Most of products in China are natural product. In 2017, China produced 12581.7 K MT sodium sulfate, which takes about 79.2% production market share in the world. Europe takes 14.7% production market and it's the second largest production area. And Spain is takes most of the production of sodium sulfate in Europe. China and Spain are the leaders of the global market. China's products are cheap. China is the world's largest exporting country. In 2016, China exported 3634 K MT of sodium sulfate. Brazil, Southeast Asia, India, Africa and the Middle East are the main import regions. Spain is the second largest exporting country. Each year, more than 80% of the sodium sulfate is exported to Europe inland and South America. The global Sodium Sulfate market is valued at 1495.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1921.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026. Sodium Sulfate Breakdown Data by Type:

Natural Product Sodium Sulfate

Byproduct Sodium Sulfate Sodium Sulfate Breakdown Data by Application:

Detergent and Cleaning Agent Industry

Glass Industry

Cellulose and Paper Industry

Textile and Leather Industry