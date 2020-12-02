Laser Market Report is projected to provide a strong support for industry players to lay a solid foundation for their growth. It includes a comprehensive evaluation of the Market’s growth prospects and Restrictions. Furthermore, it attempts to determine the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market.

This report studies the Laser market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Laser market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Han’s Laser

Telesis Technologies

Trumpf

Rofin

TYKMA Electrox

Trotec

FOBA

Gravotech

Videojet

Epilog Laser

Schmidt

Eurolaser

Huagong Tec

SIC Marking

Amada Miyachi

Laserstar

Universal Laser Systems

Laser marking machine is a type of machine that use laser beam to make permanent marking in various surface materials. Laser marking machines are used in a dynamic, highly adaptable process for high-speed character, logo, graphic, bar code and 2D Data Matrix marking. Laser marking is highly readable and leaves a permanent mark that enables effective traceability and is capable of withstanding harsh environmental conditions. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S., E.U and China. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Telesis and TYKMA Electrox have relative higher level of product's quality. As to Germany, Trumpf has become as a global leader. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Guangdong, Shandong and Jiangsu province. The global Laser market is valued at 1663.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1967.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Laser in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Fiber Laser Marking Machine

CO2 Lasers Laser Marking Machine

Solid State Lasers Laser Marking Machine Laser Breakdown Data by Application:

Electronics

Packaging

Auto Parts

Hardware