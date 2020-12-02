GF and GFRP Composites Market Report presents in depth information and factual data about the Global GF and GFRP Composites industry, providing an overall statistical Analysis of this market on the basis of Market drivers, Market limitations, and Its future prospects. Initially, report covers Product description, Classification, key Manufactures in GF and GFRP Composites Market.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
This report studies the GF and GFRP Composites market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global GF and GFRP Composites market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about GF and GFRP Composites Market:
Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass. Glass fiber & glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composites refer to composite materials made of resin reinforced with glass fiber. GFRP composites is used for its high mechanical strength, light weight, corrosion and temperature resistant properties, thermal insulation, smooth internal surface, easy to form complex shapes, ease of repair and its cost effectiveness.
The production of glass fibers increases from 6022 K MT in 2012 to 6982K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 3.69 %. In the world wide, China, North America and Europe are the major manufacturing and consumption market regions in the world. Jushi Group and Owens Corning Corporation are the global leading manufacturers of glass fibers. The production of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic increases from 10204 K MT in 2012 to 12027K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 4.38 %. In the world wide, China, North America and Europe are the major manufacturing and consumption market regions in the world. Scope of the GF and GFRP Composites Market Report :
The global GF and GFRP Composites market is valued at 7420.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 8419.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the GF and GFRP Composites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global GF and GFRP Composites market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
