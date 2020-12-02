Fan Coils Market Report studies current as well as future aspects of the Fan Coils Industry. the Fan Coils market provides Fan Coils demand, trends and segmentation analysis. Global Fan Coils industry report presents the up to date and useful market insights stating the product definition, product type, variety of applications.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Fan Coils market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Fan Coils market competition by top manufacturers:

Carrier

Johnson Controls

Daikin

Trane

IEC

Williams

Zehnder

Airtherm

Coil Company

Panasonic

A Fan Coil is a simple device consisting of a heating and or cooling heat exchanger or 'coil' and fan. It is part of an HVAC system found in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. A fan coil unit is a diverse device sometimes using ductwork, and is used to control the temperature in the space where it is installed, or serve multiple spaces. It is controlled either by a manual on/off switch or by thermostat, this in turn controls the throughput of water to the heat exchanger using a control valve and/or the fan speed. Direct channel is a model in which no middleman involved and the products are sold from company to consumer directly. Fan Coils products are technically complex products, so the advantage of direct channel is that the products can be targeted for production, which better meet the market demands. As direct channels without intermediate links, it can reduce distribution costs, control the initiative of price, and actively participate in the competition. But there are also challenges with direct channels, such as manufacturers make large investments into selling, which are costly, and the scope of sale is restricted. The global Fan Coils market is valued at 1892.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2887 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Fan Coils in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Fan Coils Breakdown Data by Type:

Central Station Air Handling Units Coils

Blower Coils

Room Fan Coils

Other Fan Coils Breakdown Data by Application:

Commercial Application

Industrial Application