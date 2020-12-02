AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Opthalmic Lenses’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Essilor (France),ZEISS (Germany),HOYA (Japan),SHIMIZU (Japan),Rodenstock (Germany),MingYue (China),Conant (China),Wanxin (China),Nikon (Japan)

What isOpthalmic Lenses Market?

Ophthalmic lenses may be single vision, multi-focal or varifocal. The main use is to treat refractive errors: myopia, hypermetropia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. Increasing prevalence of refractive errors, initiatives to create awareness about ophthalmic lenses. Daily disposable contact lenses are the trending lenses which are used by many countries. The new development is focusing on antibacterial and night-vision contact lenses.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (ADC Ophthalmic Lenses, Acrylic Ophthalmic Lenses, Polycarbonate lenses, Epoxy Ophthalmic Lenses, Others), Application (Corrective Lenses, Sunglasses Lenses, Intraocular Cataract Lenses), Coating (Anti-Reflective, Scratch Resistant, UV Protection)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Daily Disposable Contact Lenses

Growth Drivers

Rise in Geriatric Population in worldwide

Increase in Disposable Income among the Population Worldwide

Challenges that Market May Face:

Adoption Of Vision Correction Surgery

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

