O-Cresol Market Report provide complete analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Report cover tactical profiling of key players in the market, extensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report studies the O-Cresol market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15083188

Global O-Cresol market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Sasol

Atul

LANXESS

SABIC

RÜTGERS Group

Deepak Novochem Technologies

Nantong Xingchen Synthetic

JFE Chemical

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical

Juye Runjia Chemical

Nanjing Datang Chemical

Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology Short Description about O-Cresol Market: O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H4(OH). It is widely used intermediate in the production of other chemicals. It is a derivative of phenol and is an isomer of p-cresol and m-cresol. O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an important chemical intermediate, there are two main methods to produce o-cresol including extraction process (coal tar as material) and synthesis process (phenol and methanol as materials). In order to decrease the cost and increase the profit, the extraction process now is mainly adopted to produce o-cresol. In 2016, about 60.86% of the global production was produced by extraction process. O-Cresol can be applied into many fields such as resin, herbicides, disinfectant and others, the resin is the main applied field in the world. In 2016, 23365 MT was used to synthesize resin, taking 46.01% of the global production. Scope of the O-Cresol Market Report : The global O-Cresol market is valued at 133.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 146.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the O-Cresol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the O-Cresol Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global O-Cresol market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. O-Cresol Breakdown Data by Type:

Extraction Process

Synthesis Process O-Cresol Breakdown Data by Application:

Resin

Herbicides

Disinfectant