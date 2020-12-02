O-Cresol Market Report provide complete analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Report cover tactical profiling of key players in the market, extensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
This report studies the O-Cresol market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global O-Cresol market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about O-Cresol Market:
O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H4(OH). It is widely used intermediate in the production of other chemicals. It is a derivative of phenol and is an isomer of p-cresol and m-cresol.
O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) is an important chemical intermediate, there are two main methods to produce o-cresol including extraction process (coal tar as material) and synthesis process (phenol and methanol as materials). In order to decrease the cost and increase the profit, the extraction process now is mainly adopted to produce o-cresol. In 2016, about 60.86% of the global production was produced by extraction process. O-Cresol can be applied into many fields such as resin, herbicides, disinfectant and others, the resin is the main applied field in the world. In 2016, 23365 MT was used to synthesize resin, taking 46.01% of the global production. Scope of the O-Cresol Market Report :
The global O-Cresol market is valued at 133.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 146.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the O-Cresol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global O-Cresol market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
O-Cresol Breakdown Data by Type:
O-Cresol Breakdown Data by Application:
This O-Cresol Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions
- Which Manufacturing Technology is used for O-Cresol?
- What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This O-Cresol Market?
- What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of O-Cresol Market?
- What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of O-Cresol Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of O-Cresol Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of O-Cresol Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global O-Cresol Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
- What Is O-Cresol Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On O-Cresol Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of O-Cresol Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for O-Cresol Industry?
O-Cresol market along with Report Research Design:
O-Cresol Market Historic Data (2015-2019):
- Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Status and Outlook.
- Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends.
- Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.
- Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.
- Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.
O-Cresol Market Influencing Factors:
- Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.
- Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.
O-Cresol Market Forecast (2020-2026):
- Market Size Forecast: Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Applications/End Users, By Regions/Geography.
- Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Growth Rate, Growth, Product Sales Price.
