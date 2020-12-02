AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Double Sided Tape’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are 3M Company (United States),Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan),Tesa SE (Germany),Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Canada),Avery Dennison Corporation (United States),Shurtape Technologies, LLC (United States),Scapa Group Plc (United Kingdom),Lintec Corporation (Japan),Flexcon Company (United States)

What isDouble Sided Tape Market?

The rising demand for Double sided tapes from automotive, building & construction, paper & printings, and electrical & electronics from APAC countries is projected to drive the growth of the Double Sided Tape Market. Double sided tapes are made when glue is covered onto the two sides of a bearer material. This tape is then twisted along with a discharge liner, normally with paper that is covered on the two sides with a silicone discharge operator. The material used is normally a polymeric film, foam, paper, cloth or foil covered with an acrylic, rubber or silicone adhesive. The adhesive can be the same on the two sides or can be distinctive covering thickness, alluded to as a differential adhesive tape. Double sided tape is utilized for strong automotive attachment that holds securely through any road or weather condition due to its temperature resistance properties. It provides super strong automotive attachment for a strong, secure bond to the vehicle.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Technology (Water-based, Hot-Melt, Solvent-based), Backing Material (Unsupported, Foam, Paper/Tissue, Fastening Material, Film, Other Backing Materials), End user (Paper & Printing, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Other), Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone)

Market Influencing Trends:

The Supportive Government regulations and availability of cheap raw materials are fueling the growth of the market

Growth Drivers

Increased Usage of Double Sided Tape in Various Applications Such as Automotive And Electronics

Growing Demand for Acrylic and Polyethylene Foam Backed Using Double Sided Tapes

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in APAC region

Challenges that Market May Face:

Cost of foam material across the globe is posing a challenge for the market.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Double Sided Tape Market:

Chapter One : Global Double Sided Tape Market Industry Overview

1.1 Double Sided Tape Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Double Sided Tape Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two : Global Double Sided Tape Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Double Sided Tape Market Size by Demand

2.3 Global Double Sided Tape Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three : Global Double Sided Tape Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Double Sided Tape Market Size by Type

3.3 Double Sided Tape Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four : Major Region of Double Sided Tape Market

4.1 Global Double Sided Tape Sales

4.2 Global Double Sided TapeRevenue & market share

Chapter Five : Major Companies List

Chapter Six : Conclusion

Key Development Activities:

The global double sided tape market is highly fragmented and the major players are using various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

