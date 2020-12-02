Hirudin Market is analyzed for major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, market sales in terms of value and volume, emerging opportunities, market growth trends, factors driving this Hirudin market, threats associated with them and market performance of key vendors along with key regions.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Hirudin market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Hirudin market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

The Medicines Company

Keyken

Minapharm

Abbott

SALUBRIS

Pfizer, Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

DUOPUTAI

This report studies the Hirudin market. Hirudin is a naturally occurring peptide in the salivary glands of medicinal leeches (such as Hirudo medicinalis) that has a blood anticoagulant property. Hirudin is the most potent natural inhibitor of thrombin. Hirudin (hirudin) is a Leech (Leech) and salivary glands have been extracted from a variety of active ingredients in the activity of the most significant and most studied ingredients, which is 65-66 amino acids from the small molecules of protein (peptide) . Hirudin have strong inhibitory effect on thrombin is the strongest so far found in the natural specific inhibitor of thrombin. Animal experiments and clinical studies have shown that hirudin can be effective anticoagulant, antithrombotic, and prevent thrombin-catalyzed activation of coagulation factors and platelet reactions and blood stasis phenomenon further. In addition, it also inhibited thrombin-induced fibroblast proliferation, and thrombin stimulation of endothelial cells. Compared with heparin, which not only use less, do not cause bleeding, is not dependent on endogenous cofactor; and heparin have caused the risk of bleeding, disseminated intravascular coagulation in the pathogenesis of antithrombin III are reduced This will limit the efficacy of heparin, using leeches will have good results. Scope of the Hirudin Market Report : The global Hirudin market is valued at 3626.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 4289 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Hirudin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Hirudin Breakdown Data by Type:

Natural Hirudin

Recombinant Hirudin Hirudin Breakdown Data by Application:

Thrombosis Disease

Tumor Disease