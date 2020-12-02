Mercaptoacetic Acid Market Report starts with giving a brief overview of product classification, product definition, industry chain structure, various applications of the Mercaptoacetic Acid market, leading manufacturers of the Mercaptoacetic Acid industry. It also delivers an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

This report studies the Mercaptoacetic Acid market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Mercaptoacetic Acid market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Arkema

Bruno Bock

Merck

Sasaki Chemical

Daicel

Ever Flourish Chemical

Swan Chemical

Ruchang Mining

QingDao Lnt

Mercaptoacetic Acid, also known as thioglycolic acid (TGA) is a clear, combustible liquid which oxidizes in air to form disulfides and an unpleasant odor. Mercaptoacetic acid consists of thiol or mercaptan and carboxylic acid. Mercaptoacetic Acid was first developed in the early 1940s by Dr. Ralph Evans in Hoboken, New Jersey, as an active material for cold wave permanents. Mercaptoacetic acid or thioglycolic acid is primarily used in hair care products for straightening or waving hair and as depilatory (hair removal) chemical. Mercaptoacetic acid is also used as a chemical intermediate for mercaptan chemicals such as ammonium thioglycolate, sodium thioglycolate and calcium thioglycolate. Furthermore, mercaptoacetic acid is used for preparing thioglycolic broth as a media for microbiological cultures. Additionally, with emergence, awareness and popularity of fashion trends people are experimenting and using more hair care products such as hair removal chemicals, hair straightening and hair waving products. Mercaptoacetic acid is widely used for body hair removal by salons, beauty parlors, hospitals (for surgery) and households among others. For industry structure analysis, the Mercaptoacetic Acid is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The global Mercaptoacetic Acid market is valued at 277.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 300.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Mercaptoacetic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Mercaptoacetic Acid market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Mercaptoacetic Acid Breakdown Data by Type:

High Purity Grade ( ≥99%)

Technical Grade ( 80%-99%)

Low Purity Grade ( <80%) Mercaptoacetic Acid Breakdown Data by Application:

Hair Careand & Cosmetic Product

Chemical Intermediate

Pharmaceuticals