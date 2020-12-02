Diesel Engines Market Report presents in depth information and factual data about the Global Diesel Engines industry, providing an overall statistical Analysis of this market on the basis of Market drivers, Market limitations, and Its future prospects. Initially, report covers Product description, Classification, key Manufactures in Diesel Engines Market.

This report studies the Diesel Engines market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Diesel Engines market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Cummins

Caterpiller

Daimler

MAN

VOLVO

MHI

Deutz

Yanmar

Kubota

Weichai

Quanchai

Changchai

Yunnei Power

FAW

Kohler

DFAC

Yuchai

FOTON

CNHTC

JMC

Diesel engine, any internal-combustion engine in which air is compressed to a sufficiently high temperature to ignite diesel fuel injected into the cylinder, where combustion and expansion actuate a piston. It converts the chemical energy stored in the fuel into mechanical energy, which can be used to power freight trucks, large tractors, locomotives, and marine vessels. A limited number of automobiles also are diesel-powered, as are some electric-power generator sets. The industry development of diesel engine was largely affected by national industrial policies and environmental standards in recent few years. With stricter emission standards worldwide and backward emission technology, global consumption of diesel engines decreased slightly to 25.3 M units in 2016, the CAGR of global market from 2012-2017 is estimate -1.2%. What's more, the price and gross margin also decreased during last few years. The global Diesel Engines market is valued at 65600 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 56040 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -2.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Diesel Engines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Diesel Engines Breakdown Data by Type:

Single Cylinder

Multi Cylinder Diesel Engines Breakdown Data by Application:

Automotive

Construction

Agriculture

Industrial