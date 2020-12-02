Road Marking Paint Market 2020 Research Report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, Road Marking Paint Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturers and market shares for company. Road Marking Paint market report also provides comprehensive information on “Industry Production”, “Sales and Consumption Status” and ” market Prospects”

This report studies the Road Marking Paint market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Road Marking Paint market competition by top manufacturers

3M

Sherwin-Williams

Swarco AG

Nippon Paint

Ennis Flint

Hempel

Geveko Markings

PPG Industries

Asian Paints PPG

SealMaster

Reda National Co.

LANINO

TATU

Zhejiang Brother

Zhejiang Yuanguang

Luteng Tuliao

Rainbow Brand Short Description about Road Marking Paint Market: Road surface marking is any kind of device or material that is used on a road surface in order to convey official information. They can also be applied in other facilities used by vehicles to mark parking spaces or designate areas for other uses. Road Marking Paint is a kind of paint used to paint road mark. Paint, sometimes with additives such as retroreflective glass beads, is generally used to mark travel lanes. It is also used to mark spaces in parking lots or special purpose spaces for disabled parking, loading zones, or time-restricted parking areas. Colors for these applications vary by locality. The global leading players in this market are 3M, Sherwin-Williams, Swarco AG, Nippon Paint, Ennis Flint and Hempel, which only accounts for about 20 % of total revenue share in 2016. These are famous in the road marking paint market for the wonderful product performance and service. The China market leaders are TATU, Zhejiang Brother, Zhejiang Yuanguang. Scope of the Road Marking Paint Market Report : The global Road Marking Paint market is valued at 2949 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3464.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Road Marking Paint in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Road Marking Paint Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Road Marking Paint market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Road Marking Paint Breakdown Data by Type:

Thermoplastic Marking Paint

Waterbased Marking Paint

Solvent Based Marking Paint

Two-Component Road Marking Paint Road Marking Paint Breakdown Data by Application:

Roads & Streets

Parking Lot

Airport