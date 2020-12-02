Titanium Sponge Market: Introduction

Titanium sponge is a brittle, porous form of titanium element. Titanium sponge is produced during Kroll process of raw titanium ore, where titanium tetrachloride is reacts with sodium or magnesium at high temperature. Once the titanium sponge is formed, it is purified to transform into ingots. Depending on the application of the process, different purities of titanium sponge can be obtained. The resulting impurities in the sponge usually include iron, silicon, nitrogen, chloride, magnesium, carbon, hydrogen and oxygen. Titanium sponge serves various end-use industries such as chemical, aircraft, oil and gas, and consumer goods.

Get Sample Copy Of This [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30493

Titanium Sponge Market: Dynamics

Aerospace and industrial equipment are the prominent end-use industries which are primarily driving the titanium sponge market across the globe. Titanium sponge is widely consumed in the production of aircraft frames and engines which creates a positive impact on the titanium sponge market. For instance, in the aerospace industry, titanium sponge is used in Boeing’s 787 and Airbus’ A350. Furthermore, increasing air-traffic and expanding fleet size is also considered to be one of the key factors boosting the demand for the titanium sponge. Moreover, the development of several innovative aircrafts is expected to increase in the upcoming years owing to which the demand for titanium sponge is estimated to increase from the aircraft industry. Additionally, increasing dentistry related problems such as loss of chewing functionality among the geriatric population is considered to be another factor influencing the market demand for titanium sponge. Titanium is used in the formulation of the root form implants that are placed in the jaw bone and other teeth areas, to impart chewing functions by replacing the missing tooth or teeth in the human mouth. Titanium sponge is used in the production of fabric softener soap and detergents. Consequently, the increasing demand for laundry products such as detergents and soaps is positively impacting titanium sponge market. Titanium sponge is also consumed in the water purification process. The increasing environmental awareness and rising demand for pure water are estimated to drive the growth of the titanium sponge market. Other end-use industries such as pulp and paper, specialty chemical, oil and gas, marine, electronic devices and consumer goods are also augmenting the demand for titanium sponge due to its widespread application. However, use of the other titanium base alloys as an alternative due to high corrosion resistance, and other mechanical properties as compared to titanium sponge may hinder the market growth of titanium sponge.

The global Titanium Sponge market is considered to be fragmented due to the high presence of domestic as well as international players which have established their presence in particular or multi-regional markets. Additionally, organic growth strategies such as the expansion of other enterprises in new areas are being followed by the market players to sustain their footprint.

Request For [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/30493

Titanium Sponge Market: Segments

The Market of Titanium Sponge can be segmented based on its product type and its end-use industry.

Titanium Sponge market is segmented based on its product type:

Ti <99.7 – Ti > 99.5

Ti>99.7

Titanium Sponge market is segmented based on its end-use industry:

Aerospace and Defense

Chemicals

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Titanium Sponge Market: Regional Overview

In terms of production, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a significant share in the titanium sponge market due to the presence of numerous titanium sponge producers, especially in China to serve various end-use industries such as commercial aircraft, electronics and others. However, North America and Europe are also expected to hold the prominent share due to the major consumption of titanium sponge in high-end aerospace applications. ATI and VSMPO-AVISMA are the major producers of aerospace titanium sponge in American and European market. Moreover, Latin America is also showing noteworthy growth in the titanium sponge market due to growing demand for electronic devices such as laptops, and mobile phones. Middle East & Africa are also going to represent a noteworthy growth in the titanium sponge market due to high presence of the oil & gas industry in the region.

You Can Checkout This Complete [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/30493

Titanium Sponge Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the market of Titanium Sponge are as follows:

Zunyi Titanium Co., Ltd

Western Metal Material Co. Ltd.

Baoji Yongshengtai Titanium Co. Ltd.

Toho Titanium Co., Ltd.

VSMPO-AVISMA

RTI International Metals, Inc.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

TIMET

Arconic

Kobe Steel

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s

Chemicals and Nanomaterials Industry

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Merin John

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com