The recent report on “Global Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Market”.

Key players in the global Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) market covered in Chapter 12:

K2.com

FileMaker

MatsSoft

ServiceNow

Quick Base

Salesforce.com

Visual LANSA

Mendix

OutSystems

Google Inc.

Bizagi

AgilePoint

WaveMaker

LiveCode

Workflow

Pega

Nintex

Ninox

Appian

KiSSFLOW

Spring Boot

Domino

TrackVia Inc

Kony Inc

Zoho Creator

Microsoft Corporation

Caspio

Zudy

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Cloud

On-premise

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Government

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Retail and eCommerce

Media and Entertainment

Education

Others

Market segmentation, by regions:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

• Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)

• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)

Some Points from Table of Content

Global Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Market Report 2015-2026, Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 1 Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19's impact on the Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Industry Development

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry

3.3 Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry

3.4 Market Distributors of Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

Chapter 4 Global Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

The report can answer the following questions:

• North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry industry.

• Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry industry.

• Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry industry.

• Different types and applications of Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

• Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2026 of Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry industry.

• Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry industry.

• SWOT analysis of Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry industry.

• New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry industry.

This report studies the Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyses the top players in global Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry industry, and splits by product type and applications/end industries. This report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry industry.

Global Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Market: competitive landscape analysis

This report contains the major manufacturer’s analysis of the global Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry industry. By understanding the operations of these manufacturers (sales volume, revenue, sales price and gross margin from 2015 to 2020), the reader can understand the strategies and collaborations that the manufacturers are focusing on combat competition in the market.

Global Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Market: types and end industries analysis

The research report includes specific segments such as end industries and product types of Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry. The report provides market size (sales volume and revenue) for each type and end industry from 2015 to 2020. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Market: regional analysis

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key countries, with market size, growth rate, import and export of Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry in these countries from 2015 to 2020, which covering United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia.

Impact of Covid-19 in Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Low-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Industry market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

