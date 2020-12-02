This report by Future Market Insights (FMI) examines the ‘Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market for the period 2016–2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market.

The excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market report begins by defining excimer and femtosecond laser systems. This is followed by an overview of dynamics of the global excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market, which includes FMI analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, regulations and reimbursement scenario that are influencing growth of the global excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market. This section also includes an insight into pricing of laser systems by region. Impact analyses of key growth drivers and restraints based on a weighted average model have been included after analysis of individual regions to provide meaningful insights to readers regarding ongoing developments in the market.

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into excimer laser and femtosecond laser systems. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity and BPS analysis.

The report has been segmented based on various applications such as refractive surgery, cataract surgery, capsulotomy, trabeculoplasty and diagnostics. The next section of the report highlights excimer and femtosecond laser systems adoption by region and provides market outlook for 2016–2026. The report also discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the global excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market, as well as analyses the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Ex. Japan, China and South Korea (ASEJCSK), Japan, China, South Korea and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The above sections – by product type, application, end users and region – evaluate the current scenario and growth prospects of the global excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market for 2016-2026. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period, i.e., 2016-2026.

To ascertain global excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market size, we have considered revenue generated by laser machine manufacturing companies. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated across the excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis based on supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse based on key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market.

The excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic laser segments in terms of product, application, end users and regions are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the global excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of excimer and femtosecond lasers globally, Future Market Insights developed the ‘Attractiveness Index’. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, a ‘Competitive Landscape’ has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories and product portfolios of providers of excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic lasers systems, and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic laser manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic laser value chain, and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and successes in the global excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic lasers marketplace.

Detailed profiles of the key players in the global market have also been included in the scope of the report to evaluate long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, SWOT analysis and the recent developments in the global excimer and femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market. Key players covered include Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Alcon Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, NIDEK CO., LTD iVIS Technologies, ZEISS International, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG and LENSAR, LLC.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Excimer Laser Femtosecond Laser

By Application Refractive Surgery Cataract Surgery Capsulotomy Trabeculoplasty Diagnostics

By End-User Hospital Ambulatory Surgical Centers Ophthalmology Clinics



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Ex. Japan China & South Korea India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APEJ

Japan

China

South Korea

Middle East & Africa GCC Southern Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Abbott Medical Optics, Inc

Alcon Inc. (Novartis AG)

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

NIDEK CO., LTD.

iVIS Technologies

ZEISS International

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG

LENSAR, LLC.

