Top Key Players in Satellite Transponders Leasing market:

Intelsat

SES

Eutelsat

SingTel Optus

MEASAT satellite systems

Asia Broadcast Satellite

Arabsat

APSTAR

ISRO

Embratel Star One

Telesat Holdings

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc

Thaicom Public Company Ltd

Satellite Transponders Leasing Market on the basis of Product Type:

Ku-Band

Ka-Band

C-Band

Others

Satellite Transponders Leasing Market on the basis of Applications:

Government & Military

Telecom

Commercial

R&D

Navigation

Remote Sensing