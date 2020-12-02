Wed. Dec 2nd, 2020

Rotary Actuators Market 2020 Industry Overview, Share, Size, Business Structure, Key Vendors, Region, Suppliers and Forecast to 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global “Rotary Actuators Market” research report further provides basic information about definition, classification, industry chain structure, industry overview, international market analysis. This report studies sales (consumption) of Rotary Actuators market, focuses on the top players, with sales, price, revenue and market share with volume and value for each region.

Top Key Manufacturers in Rotary Actuators Market:

  • Parker Hannifin
  • PHD
  • Helac Corporation
  • Rotork
  • Exlar
  • Moog
  • Flowserve
  • Pentair
  • Bosch Rexroth
  • SMC Corporation
  • Micromatic
  • Eckart
  • HKS Dreh-Antriebe
  • Rotomation
  • Rima Group

    Rotary Actuators Market Size by Types:

  • Single-cylinder Hydraulic Rotary Actuators
  • Multi-cylinders Hydraulic Rotary Actuators
  • Others

    • Rotary Actuators Market Size by Applications:

  • Construction
  • Oil & Gas
  • Metal & Mining
  • Agriculture
  • Industrial

    • Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

    • Rotary Actuators market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market with the help of up-to-date market opportunities, overview, outlook, challenges, trends, market dynamics, size and growth, competitive analysis, major competitors analysis.
    • Report recognizes the key drivers of growth and challenges of the key industry players. Also, evaluates the future impact of the propellants and limits on the market.
    • Uncovers potential demands in the Rotary Actuators market.
    • Rotary Actuators market report provides in-depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics
    • Provides information on the historical and current market size and the future potential of the market.

    Region and Country Coverage:

    Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

    Rotary Actuators Market TOC Covers the Following Points:

    1 Market Overview of Rotary Actuators

        1.1 Rotary Actuators Market Overview

            1.1.1 Rotary Actuators Product Scope

            1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

        1.2 Global Rotary Actuators Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

        1.3 Global Rotary Actuators Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

        1.4 Global Rotary Actuators Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

        1.5 Global Rotary Actuators Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

        1.6 Key Regions, Rotary Actuators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

            1.6.1 North America Rotary Actuators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

            1.6.2 Europe Rotary Actuators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

            1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Rotary Actuators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

            1.6.4 Latin America Rotary Actuators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

            1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Rotary Actuators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

     

    2 Rotary Actuators Market Overview by Type

        2.1 Global Rotary Actuators Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

        2.2 Global Rotary Actuators Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

        2.3 Global Rotary Actuators Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

    3 Rotary Actuators Market Overview by Application

        3.1 Global Rotary Actuators Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

        3.2 Global Rotary Actuators Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

        3.3 Global Rotary Actuators Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

    4 Global Rotary Actuators Competition Analysis by Players

        4.1 Global Rotary Actuators Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

        4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Rotary Actuators as of 2019)

        4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rotary Actuators Market

        4.4 Global Top Players Rotary Actuators Headquarters and Area Served

        4.5 Key Players Rotary Actuators Product Solution and Service

        4.6 Competitive Status

            4.6.1 Rotary Actuators Market Concentration Rate

            4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

     
    6 North America

        6.1 North America Rotary Actuators Market Size by Country

        6.2 United States

        6.3 Canada

    7 Europe

        7.1 Europe Rotary Actuators Market Size by Country

        7.2 Germany

        7.3 France

        7.4 U.K.

        7.5 Italy

        7.6 Russia

        7.7 Nordic

        7.8 Rest of Europe

    8 Asia-Pacific

        8.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Actuators Market Size by Region

        8.2 China

        8.3 Japan

        8.4 South Korea

        8.5 Southeast Asia

        8.6 India

        8.7 Australia

        8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

    9 Latin America

        9.1 Latin America Rotary Actuators Market Size by Country

        9.2 Mexico

        9.3 Brazil

        9.4 Rest of Latin America

    10 Middle East & Africa

        10.1 Middle East & Africa Rotary Actuators Market Size by Country

        10.2 Turkey

        10.3 Saudi Arabia

        10.4 UAE

        10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    11 Rotary Actuators Market Dynamics

        11.1 Industry Trends

        11.2 Market Drivers

        11.3 Market Challenges

        11.4 Market Restraints

     

    12 Research Finding /Conclusion

    13 Methodology and Data Source

    13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

            13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

            13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

            13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

        13.2 Data Source

            13.2.1 Secondary Sources

            13.2.2 Primary Sources

        13.3 Disclaimer

        13.4 Author List

    Continued…

    By sambit

