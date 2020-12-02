The research study titled “Automotive equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” reveals every aspect of the global market for Automotive equipment based on a robust research platform. The research report unveils several macroeconomics along with SWOT analysis, regulatory aspects and numerous other angles that govern the dynamic forces that influence the growth of the global Automotive equipment market. These market characteristics can assist in devising strategies and make informed decisions simultaneously overcoming the possible hurdles in the market and gain advantage over the coming years.
Strong research platform to derive relevant market acumen
Future Market Insights uses a strong research methodology to glean relevant market insights. Secondary research followed by primary research and key opinions from domain experts, market observers and other external sources is carried out. The initial secondary research is initiated which is extensive in nature and covers all the angles of the global Automotive equipment market. A primary research is carried out simultaneously to dig deep into the market segments by investing on interviews with domain experts, subject matter experts and key market observers. The data collected at every primary interview is checked in the subsequent interview in order to validate the accuracy of the data point that represents the market statistic of a particular segment in a particular region. As the research process progresses, multiple funnels of validations are carried out to achieve maximum possible accuracy of all data points gleaned so far. The data so gathered is triangulated to achieve appropriate market statistics and is presented in a systematic manner for the reader. The accuracy aspect of data and numbers increases the credibility of the research report, which can be directly used to formulate key strategies with an expansion point of view or even market penetration across different regional markets.
Strategic advantage and competitive landscape
The comprehensive research report on global Automotive equipment market includes a separate section covering competitive analysis. Various aspects such as SWOT analysis, key financials, developments and innovations, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, geographical reach, expansion plans, market shares and revenues, key personnel, projects undertaken, product portfolio etc., of key players dealing with the Automotive equipment have been included in this extensive research study. This can give the reader a broad idea of the happening events in the market, initiated by these players which the help of which new plans or tactics can be devised and implemented to achieve strategic advantage in the near future.
Market Taxonomy
By Vehicle Type
Two Wheeler
PCV and LCV
HCV
By Garage Type
Automotive OEM Dealerships
Franchise Stores
Independent Garages
By Equipment Type
Lifting Equipment
Single Post Lift
Two Post Lift
Four Post Lift
Scissor Lift
Body Shop Equipment
Welding Machines
Paint Spray Booth
Preparation Station
Plastic Repair Kits
Wheel and Tire Service Equipment
Wheel Alignment Systems
Tire Inflator
Tire Changer
Vehicle Diagnostic and Testing Equipment
Suspension Tester
Play Detectors
Brake Testers
Emission Testers
Air-con Recovery System
Washing Equipment
Other Tools
Tool Kit
Lube Equipment
Drills
Grinders
By Region
North America
Latin America
Eastern Europe
Western Europe
Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
Japan
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
