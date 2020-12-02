A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “Global Resistant Starch Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Resistant Starch Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Ingredion, Tate & Lyle , Cargill & MGP Ingredients.

Resistant starch is usually used in bakery products, cereals and snacks, pasta and noodles etc. Bakery products are a major application of resistant starch. In 2016, Bakery products consumed 18960 MT resistant starch.

Resistant starch is rich in corn, wheat and tomatoes etc. Although raw material resource is abundant, limited by manufacture process, there are only four suppliers all over the world, such as Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Cargill and MGP Ingredients. Ingredion is a leading manufacture in this industry, with a production of 25566 MT in 2016, accounting for 58.64% of global production. Followed by Tate & Lyle and Cargill, their production was separately 7824 MT and 5381 MT in 2016.

The global Resistant Starch market is valued at 210 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Resistant Starch market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Resistant Starch in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Resistant Starch in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Resistant Starch market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Resistant Starch market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

If you are involved in the Global Resistant Starch industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Bakery Products, Cereals and Snacks, Pasta and Noodles & Others], Product Types [, RS1, RS2, RS3 & RS4] and major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market along with impact of economic slowdown due to COVID.

The Study Explore the Product Types of Resistant Starch Market: , RS1, RS2, RS3 & RS4

Key Applications/end-users of Global Resistant StarchMarket: Bakery Products, Cereals and Snacks, Pasta and Noodles & Others

Top Players in the Market are: Ingredion, Tate & Lyle , Cargill & MGP Ingredients

Region Included are: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt & South Africa

