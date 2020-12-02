A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “Global Off-road Engines Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Off-road Engines Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cummins, Caterpillar, MAN, Yuchai, Kubota, Volvo Penta , FPT, Deutz, Yanmar, Deere, Weichai Power, Kunming Yunnei Power, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Lombardini, Isuzu & Quanchai.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Off-road Engines in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Off-road Engines. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of construction fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on agricultural machinery, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Off-road Engines will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

Globally, the Off-road Engines industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Off-road Engines is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Cummins, Caterpillar, MAN, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Off-road Engines and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 26.72% revenue market share in 2015, is remarkable in the global Off-road Engines industry because of their market share and technology status of Off-road Engines.

The consumption volume of Off-road Engines is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Off-road Engines industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Off-road Engines is still promising.

The Off-road Engines market was valued at 20800 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 21500 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 0.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Off-road Engines.

This report presents the worldwide Off-road Engines market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Market Overview of Global Off-road Engines

If you are involved in the Global Off-road Engines industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Agricultural Machinery, Construction Machinery , Generator & Others ], Product Types [, Single-cylinder Engines & Multi-cylinder Engines] and major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market along with impact of economic slowdown due to COVID.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Off-road Engines Market: , Single-cylinder Engines & Multi-cylinder Engines

Key Applications/end-users of Global Off-road EnginesMarket: Agricultural Machinery, Construction Machinery , Generator & Others

Top Players in the Market are: Cummins, Caterpillar, MAN, Yuchai, Kubota, Volvo Penta , FPT, Deutz, Yanmar, Deere, Weichai Power, Kunming Yunnei Power, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Lombardini, Isuzu & Quanchai

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan & Other Regions

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of Off-road Engines market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Off-road Engines market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Off-road Engines market performance

– Market players information to sustain and enhance their footprint

Key questions answered

• What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Off-road Engines Market Growth & Sizing?

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Off-road Engines market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Off-road Engines market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Off-road Engines market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

