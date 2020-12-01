Tue. Dec 1st, 2020

Animal Feed Protein Sources Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020 – 2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Animal Feed Protein Sources market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020–2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Animal Feed Protein Sources market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Animal Feed Protein Sources Market : Segmentation

The global Animal Feed Protein Sources market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

  Type Compound feedFodderForage
Source Animal-based ProteinPlant-based Protein
Application PoultryRuminantsSwineAquatic AnimalsOther Animals (Pet Animals, Birds, and Reptiles)
Region North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia OceaniaMEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the Animal Feed Protein Sources market includes the market proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global Animal Feed Protein Sources market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the Animal Feed Protein Sources market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the Animal Feed Protein Sources market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the Animal Feed Protein Sources market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the Animal Feed Protein Sources market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the Animal Feed Protein Sources market are provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the Animal Feed Protein Sources market is analyzed. The processing overview and technological advancements in the Animal Feed Protein Sources market is also provided.

Chapter 04 – Global Animal Feed Protein Sources Market Value Chain

Profit margins at each level of the Animal Feed Protein Sources market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the Animal Feed Protein Sources market.

Chapter 05 – Market Dynamics

The drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the Animal Feed Protein Sources market are explained in this chapter. Opportunities and ongoing trends in the Animal Feed Protein Sources market are also comprehensively discussed.

Chapter 06 – Global Animal Feed Protein Sources Market Analysis and Forecast 2014-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical Animal Feed Protein Sources market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 07 – Global Animal Feed Protein Sources market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by type

Based on product type, the Animal Feed Protein Sources market is segmented into Compound feed, Fodder and Forage. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the Animal Feed Protein Sources market and market attractiveness analysis based on raw material.

Chapter 08 – Global Animal Feed Protein Sources market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Application

Based on Application, the Animal Feed Protein Sources market is classified into Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals and Other Animals (Pet Animals, Birds, and Reptiles). This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on Application.

Chapter 09 – Global Animal Feed Protein Sources market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the Animal Feed Protein Sources market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 10 – North America Animal Feed Protein Sources market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Animal Feed Protein Sources market in North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 11 – Latin America Animal Feed Protein Sources market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the Animal Feed Protein Sources market in Latin America. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the Animal Feed Protein Sources market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 12 –Europe Animal Feed Protein Sources market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the Animal Feed Protein Sources market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – South Asia Animal Feed Protein Sources market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the key countries of South Asia such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Rest of South Asia Animal Feed Protein Sources market.

Chapter 14 – East Asia Animal Feed Protein Sources market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Animal Feed Protein Sources market in the East Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes, Japan, China, and South Korea. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the APEJ region.

Chapter 15 – Oceania Animal Feed Protein Sources market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the Animal Feed Protein Sources market is expected to grow in major countries in the Middle East region such as Australia and New Zealand, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 16 – Middle East & Africa Animal Feed Protein Sources market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter contains information about the market growth of Animal Feed Protein Sources in Middle East region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, and the Rest of Middle East, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 17 – Competition Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the Animal Feed Protein Sources market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 18 – Competition Deep-Dive

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the Animal Feed Protein Sources market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Tyson Foods Inc., Valley Proteins Inc., Arla Foods, Protein Feeds, ADM, Darpro Solutions, DSM.Burcon, NutriSciences, Alltech, Nutraferma LLC,  Hamlet Proteins, Dupont, Calysta, Titan biotech, Koninklijke DSM, Proliver and others.

Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Animal Feed Protein Sources report.

Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the Animal Feed Protein Sources market.

Table Of Content

  1. Global Animal Feed Protein Sources Market – Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

  1. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope

  1. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

3.2.1. Cultural Customization to Target Specific Population and Ethnic Group

3.2.2. Creating New Delivery Mechanisms

3.2.3. Indication Specific / Targeted Supplement Formulation

3.2.4. Shift Toward Natural Ingredients

3.2.5. Preferential Inclination towards Non-Modified Functional Ingredients

3.2.6. Transformed Packaging to Suit Customer Orientation

3.2.7. Brand Differentiation through Packaging

  1. Key Success Factors

4.1. Powerful Portfolio of Brands

4.2. Nuanced Marketing Campaigns

4.3. Exploiting Economies of Scale

4.4. Establishing Flexible Supply Chain to Optimize on Miracle Ingredients/ Products

4.5. Working in Close Vicinity of Policy

4.6. Strategic Promotional Activity

  1. Market Background

5.1. Macro-economic Factors

5.1.1. Rise in Consumption of Food Items across Globe

5.1.2. Global and Regional Per Capita Food Consumption (kcal per capita per day)

5.1.3. Change in Consumer Price Indexes (Percentage Change) 2019 (Forecast)

5.1.4. Population of Key Countries

5.1.5. Food and Beverage Industry Overview

5.1.6. Global Retail Dynamics

5.1.7. Retail Sector GVA and Growth

5.1.8. Per Capita Disposable Income

5.1.9. Organized Retail Penetration

5.1.10. Middle Income Population Group

5.1.11. Global GDP Growth Outlook

5.2. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

5.2.1. Top Companies Historical Growth

5.2.2. Foodservice Industry Growth

5.2.3. Packaged Food Industry Growth

5.2.4. Cosmeceuticals Industry Growth

5.2.5. Per Capita Consumption of Spices

5.2.6. Spice Harvest Yield Growth

5.2.7. Price Trend of Agriculture Support Products (Fertilizers, Equipment etc.)

5.2.8. Financing availability to agriculture sector

5.3. Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1. Profitability and Gross Margin Analysis By Competition

5.3.2. List of Active Participants

5.3.3. Raw Material Suppliers

5.3.4. Key Manufacturers

5.3.5. Key Distributor/Retailers

5.4. Market Dynamics

5.4.1. Drivers

5.4.2. Restraints

5.4.3. Opportunity

5.5. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

5.5.1. Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA)

5.5.2. Federal Food & Cosmetics Act

5.5.3. Europe Food & Safety Authority

5.5.4. State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA)

5.5.5. Foods for Specified Health Uses

5.5.6. FSSAI

5.5.7. Food Packaging Claims

5.5.8. Labelling and Claims

5.5.9. Import/Export Regulations

And So on.

