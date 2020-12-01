Automatic EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) robots are the type of robot which are used to detect, dispose and provide protection during explosive disposal operations with less men power. It is not just bombs that the automatic EOD robot disable, but also other sorts of devices that can detonate, this can include anything from landmines to unexploded munitions. Automatic EOD robot got several advantages such as more reliable and precise, high efficiency, more protection, less human effort, extra line of defense etc. Several countries are taking steps regarding the advancement in their militaries which is expected to surge the growth of automatic EOD market globally.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Brokk AB, Cobham Limited, Hrstek, ICOR Technology Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation., QinetiQ, RoboTeam Ltd., RoboteX, Inc., SuperDroid Robots Inc., Telerob

What is the Dynamics of Automatic EOD Robot Market?

The factors like military upgradation and modernization by number of nations, automation efficiency, and growing terrorist attacks are driving the growth of the automatic EOD robot market. However, the defense budget cut by government of various nations as well as high initial cost may restrain the growth of the automatic EOD robot market. Furthermore, advancement of artificial intelligence and machine learning in EOD robots is anticipated to create market opportunities for the automatic EOD robot market during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Automatic EOD Robot Market?

The “Global Automatic EOD Robot Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automatic EOD robot market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automatic EOD robot market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global automatic EOD robot market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automatic EOD robot market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automatic EOD robot market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global automatic EOD robot market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as crawler type and tire type. Similarly, on the basis of application, the market is segmented as anti-terrorism, battlefield, and security.

What is the Regional Framework of Automatic EOD Robot Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automatic EOD robot market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automatic EOD robot market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

