DNS (domain name system) security software is utilized to secure DNS servers and the websites they support. DNS security software redirect end user web traffic through filters skilled of identifying malware signatures and other characteristics of possibly dangerous websites and media.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Akamai Technologies, CIRA DNS Firewall, Comodo Security Solutions, Inc., Copperfasten Technologies (TitanHQ), DNSFilter, Inc., DomainTools LLC, EfficientIP, HelpSystems (Core Security), OpenText (Webroot Inc.), ScoutDNS, LLC

What is the Dynamics of DNS Security Software Market?

Identification and blocking of high-risk traffic at the DNS level is one of the major factors driving the growth of the DNS security software market. Moreover, monitor traffic for dangerous sites and scan content for malware is anticipated to boost the growth of the DNS security software market.

What is the SCOPE of DNS Security Software Market?

The “Global DNS Security Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the DNS security software market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of DNS security software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size. The global DNS security software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading DNS security software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the DNS security software market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global DNS security software market is segmented on the basis of deployment, organization size. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based, on-premise. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

What is the Regional Framework of DNS Security Software Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global DNS security software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The DNS security software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

