The global market for synthetic biology will grow from nearly $4.4 billion in 2017 to $13.9 billion by 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

The study scope includes core synthetic-biology products (synthetic genes, biobrick parts, delivery plasmids, chassis organisms, synthetic cells, production systems), enabling technologies (DNA sequencing, DNA synthesis and assembly, genome editing, bioinformatics and specialty media) and enabled technologies (biofuels, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, agriculture) that are already commercialized or are forecast to be commercialized within the next five years.

We analyze key synthetic-biology technologies and products to determine present and future market status, and forecasted growth from 2016 through 2021. We also discuss strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, patents and market driving forces.

BCC Research examines the synthetic-biology industry by market segment, including the following segments: DNA sequencing; DNA synthesis; genome editing; synthetic-biology foundries; industrial biotechnology; pharmaceuticals; and agriculture. The role of key strategic alliances and acquisitions from 2014 through 2016 is discussed. Emerging markets including synthetic genes, synthetic-biology-enabled drugs and vaccines, genome-edited crops, chassis organisms, as well as metabolically engineered factories for producing synthetic fuels and specialty chemicals are analyzed, and more than 135 companies in these fields are highlighted.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for synthetic biology.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Coverage of core synthetic biology products: synthetic genes, other DNA parts, chassis organisms, synthetic cells

– Coverage of enabling technologies: DNA sequencing, oligonucleotides, specialty media, bioinformatics

– Coverage of enabled technologies: biofuels, specialty chemicals, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, agriculture

– Analysis of the synthetic biology industry structure, competitors and intellectual property landscape

– An assessment of the products and technologies most commercially viable in the immediate and near-future time frame.

– Profiles of major players in the industry

REASONS FOR DOING THE STUDY

Synthetic biology has established itself as an important discipline within the life sciences industry. While there is enormous potential for future applications, synthetic

biology also has a significant number of near-term commercial opportunities, and the list of new products and applications is continuously growing. Applications include

specialty chemicals, enzymes, synthetic genes and cells, as well as pharmaceuticals, agricultural seeds, vaccines, biofuels and chassis microorganisms.

It is important for companies in industries impacted by synthetic biology to be able to sort through the many potential applications, to identify commercial opportunities for product development and competitive strategy. This report provides pertinent information to assist companies in prioritizing product opportunities and establishing a

solid framework for strategic planning.

Synthetic biology affects a range of end-user industries including life science research, pharmaceuticals, energy, chemicals and agriculture. Because of its wide scope,

synthetic biology plays an important role in the world’s future industrial economy.

Continuing advances in enabling technologies such as DNA synthesis and sequencing, specialty media, genome editing and bioinformatics, as well as a need for more

efficient microbial production processes, are driving the growth of the synthetic-biology market. Developments in these multidisciplinary fields promise to advance the

synthetic-biology industry and create unique market opportunities. This report analyzes these trends and their impact on the future markets for synthetic-biology

products.

Based on these market and technology dynamics, it is especially timely to examine the current and future synthetic-biology markets.

SCOPE AND FORMAT

