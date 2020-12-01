The future of the millimeter wave (mmWave) radar IC market looks attractive with opportunities in the automotive, telecommunications, security & imaging, and healthcare industries. The millimeter wave radar IC market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 16% to 18% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for the growth of this market are increase in the adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technology by OEMs and increasing usage of millimeter wave in small-cell backhaul networks.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the millimeter wave radar IC industry, include introduction of CMOS RF transceiver and increasing usage in the satellite communication.

Click To Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/LT00032362

A total of 96 figures / charts and 87 tables are provided in this 165 -page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of millimeter wave radar IC market report download the report brochure.

mmwave radar IC opportunities have evolved through number of stages as presented in figure below:

Evolution of mmWave Radar IC Opportunities

In this market, 77 GHz. and others mmWave radar IC is the largest product type , whereas automotive is largest end use industry. Growth in various segments of the mmwave radar IC market are given below:

mmWave Radar IC Market by Segments

The study includes the millimeter wave radar IC market size and forecast for the millimeter wave radar IC market through 2025, segmented by product type, frequency range, technology, end use industry, and the region as follows:

Millimeter Wave Radar IC Market by End Use Industry [$M and M unit shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

– Automotive

– Telecommunication

– Security & Imaging

– Healthcare

– Others

Millimeter Wave Radar IC Market by Product Type [$M and M unit shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

– 24 GHz.

– 77 GHz. and Others

Millimeter Wave Radar IC Market by Frequency Range [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

– Short and Medium wave

– Long-Range

Millimeter Wave Radar IC Market by Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

– GaAs

– SiGe BiCMOS

– RF CMOS

Millimeter Wave Radar IC Market by Region [$M and M unit shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

– North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– United Kingdom

– Germany

– Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– The Rest of the World

Some of the mmWave radar IC companies profiled in this report include Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V. Texas Instruments, United Monolithic Semiconductors, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and others.

In this market, two types of products, such as 24 GHz. and 77 GHz. and others are used. 77 GHz. type mm Wave radar IC is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to its wider bandwidth, improve range resolution and accuracy. Due to their increased signal bandwidth, they have the capability to distinguish between diverse objects and also offer high resolution.

The millimeter wave (mmWave) radar IC market is being used in various end use industries, such as automotive, telecommunication, security & imaging, healthcare, and others. Automotive will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period. Telecommunication is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing usage of mm wave radar IC in high-speed wireless broadband communications.

North America is the largest region by value and volume due to stringent government regulations on safety and increasing demand of autonomous vehicles. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing adoption of ADAS technology by OEMs and government regulations on safety of vehicles.

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click Here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/LT00032362

Some of the features of this report:

– Market size estimates: Millimeter wave radar IC market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M units) shipment.

– Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by region, application and end user industry

– Segmentation analysis: Millimeter wave radar IC market size by product type, frequency range, technology, and end use industry type in terms of value and volume shipment.

– Regional analysis: Millimeter wave radar IC market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

– Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of millimeter wave radar IC in the millimeter wave radar IC market.

– Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of millimeter wave radar IC in the millimeter wave radar IC market.

– Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the millimeter wave radar IC by product type (24 GHz.and 77 GHz. and others), by frequency range (Short and Medium, Long-Range), by Technology (GaAs, RF CMOS, and SiGe BiCMOS), by end use industry (Automotive, Telecommunication, Security & Imaging, Healthcare, and Others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)-

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why-

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why-

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics- What are the drivers and challenges of the millimeter wave radar IC market-

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the millimeter wave radar IC market-

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this millimeter wave radar IC market and the reasons behind them-

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the millimeter wave radar IC market-

Q.8 What are the new developments in the millimeter wave radar IC market- Which companies are leading these developments-

Q.9 Who are the major players in this millimeter wave radar IC market- What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth-

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this millimeter wave radar IC area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution-

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this millimeter wave radar IC market-

Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 165

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion and Volume in Million Units

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling

Market Segments By product type (24 GHz.and 77 GHz. and others), by frequency range (Short and Medium, Long-Range), by Technology (GaAs, RF CMOS, and SiGe BiCMOS), by end use industry (Automotive, Telecommunication, Security & Imaging, Healthcare, and Others)

Regional Scope North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK and Germany), Asia Pacific (Japan and China), and RoW

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

Continue…

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.