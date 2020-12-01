The future of the global oscilloscope market looks attractive with opportunities in consumer electronics, automotive, IT & telecommunications, aerospace & defense, medical, and engineering industries. The global oscilloscope market is decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $2.9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6% to 8% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are the growing telecommunication industry, Increasing demand for modular instrumentation, and growing demand for high-performance and power efficient electronic devices.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of portable oscilloscope and development of larger touchscreens and USB-based devices.

A total of 81 figures / charts and 71 tables are provided in this 162-page report to help in your business decisions.

Oscilloscope opportunities have evolved through number of stages as presented in figure below:

Evolution of Oscilloscope Opportunities

In this market, digital oscilloscope is the largest product type, whereas consumer electronics is largest end use industry. Growth in various segments of the oscilloscope market are given below:

Oscilloscope Market by Segments

The study includes a trend and forecast for the global oscilloscope market by product type, bandwidth, application, and region as follows:

By Product Type [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

– Analog

– Digital

By Bandwidth [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

– <1Gz

– 1 – 8Gz

– 8.1-32Gz

– Others

By Application [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

– Medical

– Engineering

– Automotive

– IT & Telecommunications

– Consumer Electronics

– Aerospace & Defense

– Others

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

– North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– United Kingdom

– Germany

– Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Taiwan

– The Rest of the World

Some of the oscilloscope companies profiled in this report include, Tektronix, Keysight Technologies, Inc.,National Instruments, Rohde & Schwarz, and Yokogawa Test and Measurement Corp, GW Instek, and Rigol Technologies.

Within the oscilloscope market, consumer electronics will remain the largest end use industry. IT & telecommunication industry is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to advent of 5G era in the communication industry.

APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in the consumer electronics and automotive sectors.

Some of the features of this report:

– Market size estimates: Oscilloscope market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

– Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by product type, bandwidth, and application.

– Segmentation analysis: Oscilloscope market size by various segments, such as product type, bandwidth, and application in terms of value shipment.

– Regional analysis: Oscilloscope market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

– Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications. products, bandwidth, and regions for oscilloscope market.

– Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for oscilloscope market.

– Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global oscilloscope by product type (Analog and Digital), by Bandwidth (<1Gz. 1-8Gz, 8.1-32Gz, and Others), by application (Medical, Automotive, IT & Telecommunication, Engineering, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, and Others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)-

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why-

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why-

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics- What are the drivers and challenges of the market-

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market-

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them-

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market-

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market- Which companies are leading these developments-

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market- What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth-

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution-

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years-

Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 162

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Million

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling

Market Segments By Product Type, By Bandwidth, By End Use Industry, and Region

Regional Scope North America (The United States, Mexico, Canada), Europe (Germany and United Kingdom), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, and Taiwan), and ROW

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

Continue…

