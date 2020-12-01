The future of the global fire detector market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, public institution, industrial and residential sectors. The global fire detector market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $7.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6% to 8% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growth in construction industry and stringent government regulations for fire safety.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of multi IR detector are introduction of new standard to reduce false alarming rate. Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, United Technologies Corporation, London Security, and Hochiki are among the major fire detectors manufacturers.

In this market, commercial is the largest end use industry, whereas fire detector is largest segment by product type. Growth in various segments of the fire detector market are given below:

Fire Detector Market by Segments

The study includes trends and forecasts for the global fire detector market by application, product, technology, and region as follows:

By Product [$M and Million unit shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

– Smoke Detector

– Flame Detector

– Heat and Others

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

– Residential

– Commercial

– Public Institutions

– Industrial and others

By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

– ZigBee

– Wi-Fi

– Z-Wave

– Wired

– LoRaWAN

– Sigfox

– NB-IOT

– Satellite

– Others

By Region [$M and and Million unit shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

– North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Germany

– United Kingdom

– Netherland

– APAC

– China

– India

– Thailand

– Indonesia

– The Rest of the World

– Brazil

Some of the fire detector companies profiled in this report include Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, United Technologies Corporation, London Security, and Hochiki.

Publisher forecasts that flame detector will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the replacement of old equipment.

Publisher forecasts that wired technology will remain the largest market. Wired networks are typically preferred in commercial areas and public institutions as they provides better network reliability and stability than wireless network. Wireless technology is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of Wi-Fi and Zigbee networks in residential and commercial industries.

APAC is expected to become the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the over the forecast period due to growing construction of new building and increasing acceptance of fire detector products as a life safety device.

Some of the features of this report:

– Market size estimates: Fire detector market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

– Trend and forecast analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by product, application, and technology.

– Segmentation analysis: Fire detector market size by various segments, such as product, application, technology, and region in terms of value shipment.

– Regional analysis: Fire detector market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

– Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for the fire detector market.

– Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the fire detector market.

– Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global fire detector market by product (smoke detector, flame detector, heat and others), application (residential, commercial, public institution, industrial and Others), technology (ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Sigfox, NB-IOT, Wired, LoRaWAN, Z-Wave, satellite, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)-

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why-

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why-

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics- What are the drivers and challenges of the market-

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market-

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them-

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market-

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market- Which companies are leading these developments-

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market- What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth-

Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 181

Market Representation/ Units Revenue in US $ Million and Million unit shipment

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling

Market Segments By Product (Smoke, flame, and heat detectors) By Application (Residential, Commercial.)

Regional Scope North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, and Netherland), APAC (China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia), and ROW (Brazil)

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

