According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Agricultural Haying & Forage Machinery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for livestock population and increase in the concern of animal feed, growing demand for automation industry for the agricultural machinery equipment are expected to propel the market growth. However, low commodity prices and increase in the government subsidies is hampering the growth of the market. Additional, increase in the industrial investments is considered as the growth opportunities for the market growth.

Haying and forage machinery is utilized in order to cater to the rising demand for plant-based feed for animals. Growing demand for automation in farming sector across the globe is likely to boost the haying and forage machinery market during forecast period. Agricultural machinery is machinery used in farming or other agriculture. There are many types of such equipment, from hand tools and power tools to tractors and the countless kinds of farm implements that they tow or operate.

Based on the type, mowers segment has lucrative market share during the forecast period. As mower provides neat and clean forage. It requires low power so smaller tractor can be used to run them. By geography, North America region is driven by advancements in the technology have led to the introduction of self-propelled balers, which are equipped with technology that offers unprecedented ride quality and maneuverability.

Some of the key players in Agricultural Haying & Forage Machinery market include CNH Industrial, Mahindra Tractor, Kuhn Group, John Deere, Yanmar, Kubota, AGCO, and Krone.

Types Covered:

• Tedders and Rakes

• Forage Harvesters

• Balers

• Mowers

Applications Covered:

• Small and Medium Farm

• Large Farm

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

