According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Coffee Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid rise in the consumption of coffee globally followed by existing brands, rapid growth for coffee in hotels, restaurants, and office cafeterias are fueling the market growth. However, improper packaging of coffee among the manufacturers is hindrance for the growth of the market. Moreover, as coffee have anti cancer properties acts as the future opportunities for the growth of the market.

Coffee packaging keeps coffee fresh for longer time and has a direct impact on the taste of the beans. In addition, every coffee producing company needs to distinguish itself from its competitors and packaging is one of the easiest ways to achieve it.

Based on Material Type, Polyethylene Terephthalate segment propels the market share during the forecast period. PET provides a much better packaging solution for the various types of coffee available on the shop shelves such as whole or pre-ground beans as well as soluble coffee powder and granules. By geography, Asia Pacific region is driven by the RTD coffee is one of the major soft drinks category in Japan, and over half of global sales still occur there. This is expected to fuel the demand for coffee packaging market in this region.

Some of the key players in Coffee Packaging market include Bemis Co., Inc, Pacific Bag, Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, Min Lee Packaging Materials Co., Ltd , Jmei Packaging Company Limited, Poly Pak Plastics, DS Smith PLC, Amcor Ltd, Mondi PLC , ProAmpac LLC, Packmate Packaging Co., Ltd, Graham Packaging Company, L.P, Novolex Holdings, Inc., Dejili Packing Material Co., Ltd., and Color Hoyo Paper & Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

Products Covered:

• Premium Coffee

• Roasted and Ground Coffee

• Instant Coffee

Material Types Covered:

• Paper and Paper Board

• Metal

• Glass

• Plastic

• Other Material Types

Packaging Types Covered:

• Cans

• Bottles

• Bag-in-Box

• Block Bottom Bag

• Sacks

• Side Gusseted Bag

• Stick Pack

• Containers & Boxes

• Pouches

• Other Packaging Types

End User Covered:

• Institutional Sales

• Retail Sales

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

