The report titled “Smart Gas Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Smart Gas market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Smart Gas industry. Growth of the overall Smart Gas market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Smart Gas Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Smart Gas industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Smart Gas market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

ABB Group

Advanced MRF LLC

Badger Meter Inc.

Capgemini S.A.

CGI Group Inc.

Comverge Inc.

Cyan Technology Ltd.

Elster Group GmbH

Itron Inc.

EnerNOC Inc.

General Electric

Master Meter Inc.

MOXA Inc.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company

Quadlogic Meters Canada Inc. (QMC)

Schneider Electric SE

Sensus Metering Systems Inc.

Silver Spring Networks

SmartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH

Southern California Gas Company

Spire Metering Technology

. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Smart Gas market is segmented into

Meter Data Management (MDM)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Geographic Information System (GIS)

Others

Based on Application Smart Gas market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial and Industrial