HVDC Transmission Market Reports provide results and potential opportunities and challenges to future HVDC Transmission industry growth. HVDC Transmission market research reports offers five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the HVDC Transmission industry.

The Global HVDC Transmission Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2026. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

The HVDC Transmission industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

Major Classifications of HVDC Transmission Market:

Major Key players covered in this report:–

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

General Electric (US)

Toshiba (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Nexans (France)

NKT A/S (Denmark)

Hitachi (Japan)

Sumitomo Electric (Japan)

Schneider Electric (France)

NR Electric (China)

Prysmian Group (Italy)

American Superconductor (US)

LS Industrial (Korea)

C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China)

. By Product Type:

Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC)

Voltage Source Converter (VSC)

Line Commutated Converter (LCC) (Thyristor Based)

By Applications:

Underground Power Transmission

Grid Interconnection

Offshore Power Transmission

Other