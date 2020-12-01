Global Barium Strontium Titanate Market: An Overview

Barium strontium titanate is produced by the combination reaction of solid state mixed phase reactions of barium titanate and strontium titanate. The barium strontium titanate is generally produced as a solid state solution. However, it can be converted into film, crystal according to the requirement. Barium strontium titanate chemically Ba1−xSrxTiO3 can have a diverse set of properties depending upon the value of x. The barium strontium titanium films provide high dialectical constant which results in less dielectric loss and high breakdown strength and excellent thermal stability. Besides, barium strontium titanate offers high thermal resistance that enables the use of barium strontium titanate-based products to be used in the various industries. Barium strontium titanate films are also used in the supercapacitors which are used to store the high amount of energy. The ability of the barium strontium titanate thin films to produce high tunability is preferred in the telecommunication industry.

Global Barium Strontium Titanate Market: Dynamics

The high demand of barium strontium titanate in various end-user industries such as electrical and electronics, ceramics, chemical, and others are expected to escalate the need of the barium strontium titanate materials during the forecast period. The extensive use of barium strontium titanate in microwave circuits, switches such as MOSFET, varactor diodes, phase shifters, ceramics is expected to fuel the demand of the barium strontium titanate market. The expansion of chemical, electronics, and electrical industries across the globe is expected to increase the growth of the barium strontium titanate market further. The difficulty associated with the production of barium strontium titanate is the possible restraint for the growth of global barium strontium titanate market. The use of barium strontium titanium films in the circuits for telecommunication is the key trend in global barium strontium titanate market.

Global Barium Strontium Titanate Market: Segmentation

Globally, the barium strontium titanate market is segmented on the basis of product type, and on the basis of end-user industry which are further segmented as –

On the basis of product type, the global barium strontium titanate market is segmented as:

Powder

Film

Crystal

On the basis of end user industry, the global barium strontium titanate market is segmented as:



Automobile

Chemical

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Textiles

Others

Global Barium Strontium Titanate Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global barium strontium titanate market are:

Sakai Chemical

Entekno Materials

Lorad Chemical Corporation

Ferro Corporation, H.C.

Starck GmbH, Reade Advanced Materials

Blasch Precision Ceramics

Skyworks, Maruwai Advanced Ceramics

Zibo Advanced Ceramic

Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global barium strontium titanate market during forecast period.

