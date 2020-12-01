Global Crude Tall Oil Derivative Market: An Overview

Tall oil is a byproduct of the pulp and paper industry. Crude tall oil derivative is obtained by the kraft process of the fatty acids, resin acids, and unsaponifiables which are also known as neutral compounds. The sources are renewable and sustainable such as coniferous trees. The crude tall oil derivatives have a wide range of applications in various industries. Crude tall oil derivatives are used as a frothing agent in the flotation process of metal ores. The crude tall oil derivatives provide the opposition to the formation of the bubbles in the floating method. The crude tall oil derivatives are used as a solvent in the textile industry. Besides, crude tall oil derivatives are used in soaps, detergents, as base oil in lubricants and polishes, and as a drying agent for paints. The crude tall oil derivative tall oil rosin is used in a protective layer covering various substances. Besides, the crude tall oil derivatives are used in recycling and poultry industry as additives and anti-inflammatory agents respectively.

Global Crude Tall Oil Derivative Market: Dynamics

The global crude tall oil derivative market is projected to register very high growth because of the diverse use of the crude tall oil derivatives in various end-user industries such as an automobile, packaging, textile, construction, etc. The growth of the end-use industries is expected to fuel the growth of the global crude tall oil derivative market. The increasing per capita income and the increasing population across the globe will increase the demand for the products obtained from the industries and bolster the crude tall oil derivative market growth. The rising environmental concerns and increased adoption of recycling will contribute to the growth of global crude tall oil derivative market further. However, the bio components are expensive as compared with petroleum-based products which can be a possible restraint for the growth of global crude tall oil derivative market. The global crude tall oil derivative market produces the opportunities for the key players for providing the crude tall oil derivatives with lower cost.

Global Crude Tall Oil Derivative Market: Segmentation

Globally, the crude tall oil derivative market is segmented on the basis of derivatives, application, and on the basis of end-user industry which are further segmented as –

On the basis of derivatives, the global crude tall oil derivative market is segmented as:

Alkyds

Dimers

Polyamides

PVC Stabilizers

Synthetic Lubricants

Others

On the basis of application, the global crude tall oil derivative market is segmented as:

Emulsifier

Rubber Processing

Asphalt Additives

Paint & Coating

Epoxy Additives

Others

On the basis of end user industry, the global crude tall oil derivative market is segmented as:

Automobile

Construction

Packaging

Textiles

Others

Global Crude Tall Oil Derivative Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global crude tall oil derivative market are:

Pine Chemical Group

Ingevity Corporation

Forchem Oyj

Univar Inc.

Lintech International, LLC.

SILVER FERN CHEMICAL, INC.

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC

Kraton Corporation.

Katalizer India

Reagens SPA

Amfine Chemical Corporation

Galata Chemicals Hydrotek

Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global crude tall oil derivative market during forecast period.

