Global poultry diagnostics market was valued US$ 312.1 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 674.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.11 % during a forecast period.

Poultry diagnostics are used to identify the various diseases present in poultry. Increase in demand for poultry-derived food products is propelling the poultry diagnostics market growth. Growing disease outbreaks in poultry, increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, and increasing demand for poultry-derived food products are boosting the market growth.

Moreover, a rise in animal welfare expenses and an increase in the number of poultry industries are expected to drive the poultry diagnostics market. However, high poultry production costs and a dearth of awareness about poultry diseases in underdeveloped counties are limiting the market growth.

Bacteria is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the regular bacterial testing on poultry assumed by regions like Europe and Asia-Pacific to identify & prevent the spread of zoonotic diseases such as salmonellosis, pasteurellosis, and mycoplasmosis.

The ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Sorbent Assay) tests are projected to the highest share owing to the high sensitivity, specificity, accuracy, and cost-efficiency. PCR tests are mainly used for various types of influenza, Newcastle and Mycoplasma infections and it also allows fast detection of pathogens and provides great accuracy.

Avian influenza (AI) is also called “bird flu.” Avian influenza viruses generally donâ€™t infect humans and cannot spread easily from person-to-person. AI occurs naturally in wild waterfowl and can spread into domestic poultry, such as chickens, turkeys, ducks, and geese.

The huge livestock population in Asia-Pacific region, rising demand of poultry-derived food products, growing alertness about animal health, and increasing per capita animal health expenditure, especially in India and China are estimated to witness the highest growth rate in Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. North America poultry diagnostics market is showing lucrative growth owing to growth in the demand for healthy meat & innovation of newer tests. The Middle East & Africa is growing rapidly owing to increase in the occurrence of infectious diseases, growth in per capita income, and awareness about poultry diseases among key stakeholders are driving the market growth in this region.

Key player operating in the global poultry diagnostics market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, Zoetis, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, QIAGEN, Ubio Biotechnology Systems Pvt Ltd, Nisseiken Co., Ltd, Gd Animal Health, DRG Instruments Gmbh, Bioingentech Biotechnologies, Inc, AffiniTech Ltd, BioNote, Inc., Idevt, and Biochekk smart veterinary diagnostics.

The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.

The Scope of Global Poultry Diagnostics Market:

Global Poultry Diagnostics Market, By Test Type:

PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Test

ELISA (Enzyme Linked Sorbent Assay) Test

Others

Global Poultry Diagnostics Market, by Product Type:

Instruments

Test Kits

Reagents and Consumables

Global Poultry Diagnostics Market, by Disease Type:

Avian Influenza

Avian Mycoplasma

Marekâ€™s Disease

Newcastle Disease

Infectious Bursal Disease

Infectious Bronchitis

Chicken Anemia

Other Disease type

Global Poultry Diagnostics Market, By Microorganism:

Bacteria

Virus

Parasites

Global Poultry Diagnostics Market, By Service:

Virology

Bacteriology

Parasitology

Global Poultry Diagnostics Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

