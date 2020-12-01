Security Software Market was valued US$ 14 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 38.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.37 % during forecast period.

Security software are gaining more grip among large enterprises as they are helping to protect business-critical information from unauthorized access and data stealing. Security softwares are enabling organizations to keep their computer systems protected from worms, malware, and other potential threats.

Security software consist of pool of security products that deal with web security, data protection, email security, compliance, architecture, identity, and access. Security software contains solutions like encryption, intrusion detection, vulnerability scanning, and endpoint monitoring, and messaging security.

This software is helping to protect critical business information from data stealing or unauthorized access.

Increasing use of mobile devices and rising popularity of cloud computing are fueling the growth of the market. Also, rising number of high-impact security events are driving the growth of market, availability of economic security solutions is restraining the market growth. Increased demand for integrated security set is projected to provide beneficial opportunities for the market.

Security software industry includes antivirus, identity and access management, encryption, intrusion detection, and other security software. Combination of factors like IT spending, technological innovations, and economic growth are affecting the industry dynamics expressively.

North America is dominating region, which is holding the largest share of the upcoming software security market because of the presence of major players in this region. Additionally, they have largest base for technological innovations and implementation, one of the global manufacturers of the automation equipment, and is the home to numerous domestic industries. Asia Pacific is among the fastest growing regions in the software security market. Region claims of major developing economies with focus on growing data centers and the growing penetration rate of connected devices, government is focusing on ICT infrastructure development due to increase in demand of safety and security of the information.

Key players operated in market includes

Scope of Global Security Software Market:

Global Security Software Market by Type:

Mobile Security Software

Consumer Security Software

Enterprise Security Software

Global Security Software Market by Application:

Large Enterprises

Government Agencies

Others

Global Security Software Market by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players operated in market include:

Symantec

Intel

IBM

Trend Micro

EMC

Symantec

McAfee

Trend Micro

AVG

Avast Software

ESET

Bitdefender

Fortinet

F-Secure

G DATA Software

Avira

Qihoo 360

Kaspersky

Panda Security

Quick Heal

Comodo

Microsoft

Rising

Cheetah Mobile

AhnLab

