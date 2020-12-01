The reverse osmosis (RO) membrane is a material with tiny pores that exclude dissolved salts and molecules from sea or brackish water. RO is the most economical and practical way for purification & treatment of water. The RO membrane is delicate and expensive, hence needs protection. Since its discovery, there has been progressive improvement in the membranes and development of means for packaging them. As a result, present-day RO plants are compact & simple to operate, and there is no phase change required.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for RO membranes. The RO market is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period, attributed to huge population in developing economies of the region.

Other factors that drive the market are high-growth application areas such as seawater desalination systems and RO purification systems along with stringent regulations, owing to increased concerns over safe drinking water. Rapid industrialization and continuous rise in infrastructure have contributed immensely toward water pollution, which is expected to drive the need for water purification and thus, indirectly create opportunities for the market players. However, factors, such as high cost of membrane, are anticipated to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the global reverse osmosis membrane market by material type, filter module, application, and region. On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into cellulose-based and thin film composite. According to filter module, the market is classified into the plate & frame, tubular-shaped, spiral-wound, and hollow-fiber. On the basis of application, the market is divided into desalination system, RO purification system and medical devices & diagnostics. Regional breakdown and deep analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

he prominent players in the global reverse osmosis membrane market have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market. The key players in market have also utilized partnerships and acquisitions to stay relevant in the global market. The key players operating in the global reverse osmosis membrane market are Toray Industries, Inc., LG Chem., Hydranautics (A Nitto Group Company), Toyobo Co., Ltd., Lanxess AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Koch Membrane System, Microdyn-Nadir GmbH, Membranium (JSC RM Nanotech), and Axeon Water Technologies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

• By Material type

o Cellulose-based

o Thin film composite

• By Filter Module

o Plate & frame

o Tubular-shaped

o Spiral-wound

o Hollow-fiber

• By Application

o Desalination system

o RO purification system

o Medical Devices & Diagnostics

• By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ Germany

§ Spain

§ UK

§ Italy

§ France

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ China

§ India

§ Japan

§ Australia

§ South Korea

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Brazil

§ Argentina

§ South Africa

§ UAE

§ Qatar

§ Saudi Arabia

§ Rest of LAMEA

