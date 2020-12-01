Latest research document on ‘Plastic Raschig Rings’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Naturegreen Exports (India),Pallrings (United Kingdom),Raschig GmbH (Germany),Wisconsin Stamping & Manufacturing (United States),Fluid systems (India),Coron Enterprise (India),Ultimo Engineers (India),JINTAI Ceramic (China),Varun Engineering (India),Sulzer (Switzerland)

What is Plastic Raschig Rings Market?

Raschig rings are the tubular pieces which are commonly used as random packing materials in chemical processing and mass transfer operations, such as fractional distillation. These are a cylindrical tube having an equal length and diameter. Also, they are made from carbon, ceramic, plastic or metal. It is essential to manufacture quality and consistent raschig rings as they have the critical role in chemical separation process. It has various applications such as distilled spirits, chemical tower operations, ethanol production, gas processing, and liquid extraction.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Distilled Spirits manufacturing, Chemical tower operations, Ethanol production, Gas processing, Absorbers/Strippers, Pollution control scrubbers, Mass transfer), Size (12 x 12mm, 19 x 19mm, 25 x 25mm, 40 x 40mm, 50 x 50mm, Others), Industry verticals (Agriculture, Petrochemicals, Water and waste water management, Others), Distribution channel (Online, Offline)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing usage of raschig rings in crude oil refineries, and petrochemical plants.

Growth Drivers

Wide range of applications of raschig rings is fueling the market

Restraints that are major highlights:

Availability of alternative product with different materials

Opportunities

Growing industrialization in developing economies

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Plastic Raschig Rings Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

Key Strategic Developments in Plastic Raschig Rings Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Development Activities:

The global Plastic raschig rings market is witnessing rise in competitiveness among the players. In terms of market share, the major players are currently dominating. However, some of the companies are increasing the market presence by securing new contracts and tapping new markets.

